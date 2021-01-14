Sen. Bo Hatchett (R–Cornelia) has been officially sworn in to the Georgia Senate to represent District 50 and received his committee assignments for the 2021 legislative session.
“I am blessed to have the opportunity to represent the community that I have called home here at the state Capitol,” said Sen. Hatchett. “I recognize that many of the issues we will take up in the coming months, particularly those related to the budget and COVID-19, will prove to be challenging. However, these are very significant issues to our communities and they deserve our full attention. I want to once again thank District 50 for the opportunity to serve them under the Gold Dome and I look forward to a productive legislative session. I look forward to upholding the promises I have made to my fellow Georgians and will use my platform on these committees to make Georgia the best state it can be.”
Sen. Hatchett will serve as a member of the agriculture and consumer affairs, ethics, government oversight, health and human services and judiciary committees.
He was elected to the Georgia Senate in 2020.
Sen. Hatchett serves as a Governor’s administration floor leader. He represents the 50th Senate District which includes Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Rabun, Stephens and Towns counties, along with portions of Hall and Jackson counties. He can be reached by email at bo.hatchett@senate.ga.gov.
