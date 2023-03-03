The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session has now concluded its seventh week under the Gold Dome, with 11 measures being passed through the Senate. As we march further into the second half of session, I look forward to continuing the work of keeping Georgia the best state to live.

The Senate convened for three days this week with a number of committees meeting and visitors passing through the halls of the State Capitol. A number of bills were heard before the Senate body, with a few bills of note. House Bill 52, carried by Sen. Greg Dolezal (R - Cumming), would amend GDOT notice provisions for meetings to elect board members so that notice to affected members of the General Assembly must be sent by email. This measure deems certain records or data of the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) or GDOT exempt from public disclosure requirements. HB 52 passed by substitute with a vote of 53 to 1 and has been sent to the Office of the Governor for his signature.

