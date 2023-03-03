The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session has now concluded its seventh week under the Gold Dome, with 11 measures being passed through the Senate. As we march further into the second half of session, I look forward to continuing the work of keeping Georgia the best state to live.
The Senate convened for three days this week with a number of committees meeting and visitors passing through the halls of the State Capitol. A number of bills were heard before the Senate body, with a few bills of note. House Bill 52, carried by Sen. Greg Dolezal (R - Cumming), would amend GDOT notice provisions for meetings to elect board members so that notice to affected members of the General Assembly must be sent by email. This measure deems certain records or data of the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) or GDOT exempt from public disclosure requirements. HB 52 passed by substitute with a vote of 53 to 1 and has been sent to the Office of the Governor for his signature.
In addition, Senate Bill 121, sponsored by Senator Lee Anderson (R – Grovetown), would prohibit local governments from denying the drilling, servicing, or repair of new or existing wells on single-family residential and farm properties. This measure would also prohibit local governments from precluding or denying the installation of new water wells on single-family residential and farm properties situated on one acre of property or more. This bipartisan legislation passed unanimously and I am proud of the Senate body for working to protect the rights of land owners.
On Thursday, the Senate heard and passed House Bill 18, also known as the Amended 2023 Budget. Carried by Senator Blake Tillery (R – Vidalia), HB 18 ensures that the state is funded through the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2023. This measure has now been sent back to the House for final approval before being sent to Governor Kemp for his signature. It is good to see the hard work of the General Assembly come to fruition in this amended budget.
I would like to touch on two of the bills two bills I am sponsoring that will have a positive impact on public safety and law enforcement. This week I had the chance to present Senate Bill 100, which would limit unsecured judicial release in certain circumstances where the accused has a prior conviction for the offense of bail jumping or failure to appear, before the Senate Committee on Judiciary. I am happy to report that SB 100 was favorably reported out of committee and has now been sent for the opportunity to be chosen for full Senate consideration by the Senate Committee on Rules.
In addition, I introduced Senate Bill 237 into the legislative process. This measure would provide for student loan repayment for peace officers in the state of Georgia through the Georgia Student Finance Authority. I look forward to presenting SB 237 to the Senate Committee on Public Safety in the coming days.
We also welcomed many guests to the State Capitol throughout the week. On Tuesday the Senate body presented Senate Resolution 18 to the Georgia FFA Association in recognition of FFA Day at the Capitol. This resolution, sponsored by Senator Larry Walker (R – Perry), commends the organization for their efforts to promote agricultural education in Georgia. Agriculture is our state’s number one industry, and I was happy to meet so many inspiring young professionals as they visited the Senate chamber.
As we look to Legislative Days 24 through 27 of the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session, I assure you that my Senate colleagues and I are keeping the interest of Georgia’s citizens in mind. Please reach out to my office if you have any questions or concerns about matters relating to the Georgia Senate.
Sen. Bo Hatchett serves as a Governor’s Administration Floor Leader. He represents the 50th Senate District which includes Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Rabun, Stephens and Towns County and portions of Hall, Jackson, and White counties. He can be reached by phone at 404.651.7745 or by email at bo.hatchett@senate.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.