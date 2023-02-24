The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session has reached the halfway point here in the State Capitol. We had a very busy week under the Gold Dome, passing 17 bills on to the Georgia State House for further consideration. I am proud to report that three pieces of legislation I have authored were included in this group and look forward to seeing them move through the next steps of the legislative process.

On Monday, Senate Bill 60 was passed and adopted by substitute with a vote of 50 to 2. SB 60 would make it illegal to purchase or sell detached catalytic converters, used utility wire, or used copper that originates from an unlicensed business. This legislation also requires an individual or business to be a secondary materials recycler in order to possess a used or detached converter if it is not their own. Too often, criminals are looking to profit from stealing stolen car parts. This legislation would help Georgia crack down on this issue.

