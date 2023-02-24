The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session has reached the halfway point here in the State Capitol. We had a very busy week under the Gold Dome, passing 17 bills on to the Georgia State House for further consideration. I am proud to report that three pieces of legislation I have authored were included in this group and look forward to seeing them move through the next steps of the legislative process.
On Monday, Senate Bill 60 was passed and adopted by substitute with a vote of 50 to 2. SB 60 would make it illegal to purchase or sell detached catalytic converters, used utility wire, or used copper that originates from an unlicensed business. This legislation also requires an individual or business to be a secondary materials recycler in order to possess a used or detached converter if it is not their own. Too often, criminals are looking to profit from stealing stolen car parts. This legislation would help Georgia crack down on this issue.
In addition, the Senate passed Senate Bill 44 by substitute with a vote of 31 to 22. This measure would establish mandatory minimum sentences for those involved in gang violence, particularly involving minors. This bill is known as the “Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act” and was part of Governor Kemp’s plan to tackle crime in our state. The General Assembly is continuing to fight for the safety of all Georgians and I am proud to support this cause as I represent the 50th district.
Both SB 60 and SB 44 have now moved on to the House, where they were read on the House floor and assigned to the House Committee on Judiciary Non-Civil.
On Wednesday, Senate Bill 59 passed by a vote of 54 to 0. This legislation would establish the Office of the Inspector General under the Executive Branch. This position would be appointed by the Governor and would also be subject to confirmation by the State Senate. SB 59 has also been read on the House floor and assigned to the House Committee on Judiciary. These bills will continue to deliver on the Governor’s promise to make criminal justice reform a priority and restore trust in public safety for all Georgians.
As we look to Legislative Days 21 through 23 of the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session, I assure you that my Senate colleagues and I are keeping the interest of Georgia’s citizens in mind. Please reach out to my office if you have any questions or concerns about matters relating to the Georgia Senate.
Sen. Bo Hatchett serves as a Governor’s Administration Floor Leader. He represents the 50th Senate District which includes Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Rabun, Stephens and Towns County and portions of Hall, Jackson, and White counties. He can be reached by phone at 404.463.5257 or by email at bo.hatchett@senate.ga.gov.
