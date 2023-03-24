The Senate convened for four days with a number of bills being heard before the Senate body during the tenth week of the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session. As the days grow busier, committees are meeting to hear House Bills, visitors are coming to the Senate chamber, and your Senate continues to stay hard at work as the final days of the Session are upon us. With only five legislative days left, there were a few items of note to reflect on as we close out week ten under the Gold Dome.
House Bill 155, carried by Sen. John Albers (R – Roswell), would provide expedited professional licenses to spouses of firefighters, healthcare providers and law enforcement officers who relocate to Georgia. This bill creates a pathway for these spouses who may have a valid occupational license in another state to be issued a license by endorsement, provided that they are in good standing and that the qualifications for licensure in their previous state of residence are similar to Georgia’s. I appreciate the Senate for coming together to pass this measure, which will further care for the families of first responders who choose to make Georgia their home.
House Bill 142, carried by Sen. Chuck Payne (R - Dalton), would establish a unified campus police force through agreements signed by colleges and universities. A unified campus police is defined as a contract entered into by two or more colleges or universities for the purpose of sharing campus police officers and related resources. This legislation promotes further safety precautions on college campuses by allowing them to pool their resources, which is much needed as more instances of danger arise on campuses all across our country.
House Bill 176 would increase the amount of court reporters' monthly contingent expenses and travel allowance. I was proud to carry this measure in the Senate, which aims to further align our budget’s appropriations with the needs of court reporters across the state. HB 176 passed with a unanimous vote and has now been sent to Governor Kemp’s desk to await his signature.
As we look to Legislative Days 36 through 38 of the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session, I assure you that my Senate colleagues and I are keeping the interest of Georgia’s citizens and the 50th Senate district in mind. Please do not hesitate to reach out to my office if you have any questions or concerns about matters relating to the Georgia Senate.
Sen. Bo Hatchett serves as a Governor’s Administration Floor Leader. He represents the 50th Senate District which includes Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Rabun, Stephens and Towns County and portions of Hall, Jackson, and White counties. He can be reached by phone at 404.651.7745 or by email at bo.hatchett@senate.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.