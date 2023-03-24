The Senate convened for four days with a number of bills being heard before the Senate body during the tenth week of the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session. As the days grow busier, committees are meeting to hear House Bills, visitors are coming to the Senate chamber, and your Senate continues to stay hard at work as the final days of the Session are upon us. With only five legislative days left, there were a few items of note to reflect on as we close out week ten under the Gold Dome.

House Bill 155, carried by Sen. John Albers (R – Roswell), would provide expedited professional licenses to spouses of firefighters, healthcare providers and law enforcement officers who relocate to Georgia. This bill creates a pathway for these spouses who may have a valid occupational license in another state to be issued a license by endorsement, provided that they are in good standing and that the qualifications for licensure in their previous state of residence are similar to Georgia’s. I appreciate the Senate for coming together to pass this measure, which will further care for the families of first responders who choose to make Georgia their home.

