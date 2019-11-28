Sen. John Wilkinson (R–Toccoa) was recently named Legislator of the Year by the Rural Jobs Coalition, a nonpartisan organization that supports small, rural businesses and advocates around the country for policies that benefit rural economic growth.
Sen. Wilkinson was chosen as Legislator of the Year for his support of agribusiness and policies that help drive job creation, revitalization of small businesses and economic opportunities for small, rural communities across the state.
“Born and raised in rural Georgia, I know first-hand the struggle of our small businesses to access affordable capital in their rural communities in order to grow operations and hire and retain workforce,” said Sen. Wilkinson. “The Georgia Agribusiness and Rural Jobs Act (GARJA) is one of many programs that I have supported that provides growth opportunities for our rural businesses. Georgia is a national leader in the effort to rebuild our rural areas; I am proud to be a part of that passionate movement.”
The GARJA, sponsored by Sen. Wilkinson during the 2017 Legislative Session, is a program that uses a tax credit for investors in rural funds to increase capital available to small businesses in rural Georgia. These investments can be made in agribusiness, businesses dealing with healthcare, transportation, technology or other areas as deemed appropriate by the Department of Community Affairs.
Sen. John Wilkinson serves as chairman of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. He represents the 50th Senate District which includes Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Rabun, Stephens and Towns counties and portions of Hall and Jackson counties. He can be reached by phone at 404-463-5257 or by email at john.wilkinson@senate.ga.gov.
