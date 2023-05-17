Sheriff Carlton Speed, the Georgia Sheriff of the Year, was recognized and commended in House Resolution 637 as presented by Representative Chris Erwin.
In a morning ceremony at Banks County Board of Education last week, District 32 Representative Erwin and Georgia Sheriffs' Association Executive Director Terry Norris presented House Resolution 637 to Sheriff Carlton Speed as the State of Georgia's Sheriff of the Year.
Sheriff Speed accepted this recognition by saying he was humbled and could not do it without the support of his family, staff, and the citizens of Banks County.
Many were present for the presentation, during which the sheriff received a phone call by his former Clemson University football coach, Danny Ford. Coach Ford commended Sheriff Speed for his achievements and expressed his pride in his former player's accomplishments he has made through his selfless service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.