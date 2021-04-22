SK Battery is beginning a massive hiring campaign ahead of its plans to ramp-up its EV battery operations in Commerce later this year.
SK is searching for candidates to apply for jobs in all areas of their operations, from production to quality control, maintenance, safety management, logistics, finance, and human resources.
This is the firm's largest recruitment effort since it began hiring production supervisors and professional engineers last June.
Advertisements have appeared in local newspapers including the Jackson Herald, Braselton News, and Banks County News.
Application information is also posted on various state and local websites and social media channels.
SK plans to hold multiple job fairs starting at the end of April. It will also host its second "Drive-thru Job Fair" to make the application process more accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I extend my thanks to SK Innovation, Lanier Technical College, and Georgia Quick Start for working together and already making these jobs of the future a reality for hundreds of Georgians," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. "This is only the beginning, and I can't wait to see the transformative impact SK Innovation and our coordinated workforce training programs will have as they create and attract thousands of clean energy jobs to Georgia."
Additionally, the construction of SK's second plant is on track. SK plans to complete construction of the second plant by the end of 2022 and begin commercial operation there by the end of 2023.
SK Innovation will invest a total of $2.6 billion to complete construction of its first and second battery plants in Commerce. Approximately 2,600 American jobs will be created by the end of 2023, including nearly 1,000 jobs by the end of this year.
