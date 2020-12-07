A ruling is expected this week on a challenge to SK Battery's plans to produce batteries in Commerce.
The International Trade Commission delayed a ruling in October to Dec. 10.
The ITC is reviewing a lawsuit by LG Chem, a rival EV battery-maker, that SK illegally stole trade secrets about manufacturing electric vehicle batteries.
An adverse ruling against SK could affect the company's plans to produce batteries at its $2.6 billion facilities in Commerce.
The October delay may have been done to give the two firms more time to reach a settlement agreement.
But a settlement may not be in the offing, based on recent filings by SK to the ITC. According to BusinessKorea, SK sent a letter in late November to the ITC saying its batteries are needed in the U.S. in part because of electric vehicle fires that had LG batteries in them.
The letter angered LG Chem. The move was nothing but a ploy to get the ITC to again delay its ruling, LG Chem alleged.
"SK Innovation's recent submission of its opinion is intended to postpone the final ruling," LG Energy Solutions said in a statement. "The ITC should not extend the final verdict date that has already been postponed twice."
POLITICAL OVERTONES
The move to delay until Dec. 10 also put the ruling past the Nov. 3 elections, a move that could untangle the issue from its political overtones.
A number of local and state political leaders have been lobbying the ITC for a ruling that lets SK continue with its operations, arguing that the 2,600 jobs being created by the firm outweigh the allegations of intellectual theft.
But some other political leaders, including former Georgia congressman Lynn Westmoreland, have argued that the ITC should hold SK accountable for its actions.
If the ITC rules against SK and imposes tough sanctions, the issue could end up on the president's desk. Only the president can override an ITC ruling.
In addition to the trade secrets issue, LG Chem also alleges that SK destroyed evidence of its misdeeds by erasing emails after the ITC judge ordered a forensic inspection of SK's computer system.
The ITC has earlier signaled it would side with LG Chem in the suit. That position got a boost in September when the ITC's Office of Unfair Import Investigations submitted a report to the judge backing LG Chem's position.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR COMMERCE
What all this means for Commerce and Jackson County is still unclear, but industry officials believe a ruling against SK could disrupt its plans to produce EV batteries in Commerce.
LG Chem is asking the ITC to sanction SK by not allowing it to import key machinery it would need to manufacture the batteries.
SK batteries are slated to be use in a new SUV by Volkswagen being built in Chattanooga, Tenn. and by Ford in EV F-150 trucks.
