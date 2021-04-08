A bomb threat shut down SK Battery construction and operations on April 8, but officials said the plant would be back open on Friday, April 9.
No bomb was found at the facility in Commerce.
"SKBA decided to shut down the plant today, letting employees go home, keeping them and safety as a top priority," SK officials said in a statement. "After a joint investigation with the police, no explosives were found at the site. The plant will be open tomorrow for normal operations."
