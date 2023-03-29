A recall is underway for Lula Mayor Joe Thomas and Councilman Gene Bramlett.
Amanda Browning spoke on the move during the citizens’ comments section of the Lula City Council March meeting. She stated the reasons for the recall are "maleficent and harassment."
“We need 100 signatures; that is the first step," she said. "Although we are shooting for 200 and we are off to a very good start.”
Signatures must come from people living within the city limits in either Banks or Hall counties. They must also be a registered voter, she continued.
The recall stems from investigations that occurred during 2022. Browning said she has copies of both investigations on hand so citizens can make a informed decision. She is taking signatures at her place of business: Amanda’s Farm to Fork in Lula.
