The Banks County Board of Education recognized several students at the March meeting.
The Banks County High School's GHSA State Runner-Up and Region Champs Girls Basketball team, Banks County Wrestling team and Third Place State Finisher Pepper Davis were recognized.
BASKETBALL
Members of the girls basketball region champion team include: Kamryn Grier, Madison Adams, Gracie Marlow, Kinsey Brown, Faith Smith, Nazli De La Garza, Addison Hoard, Carley Segars, Valentina Torres, Maddie Hicks, Reese Murphy, Ryleigh Murphy, Emmie Chitwood, Trinity Haynes, Maggie Irvin and Kylie Mick (team manager).
The Banks County Lady Leopards not only finished as state runner-up, but the team also led an incredible season including: 28-4 overall record, Banks County Jingle Jam Champs, Undefeated in Region 8AA with an 8-0 record, 8AA Region Champs, 8AA Player of the Year (Kamryn Grier), All-Region Selections of Addison Hoard and Carley Segars- First Team All-Region, Madison Adams, Reese Murphy, and Ryleigh Murphy- Honorable Mentions.
Under the leadership of Coach Steven Shedd, this was the first appearance at the state title since 1965.
"It was an incredible season," said Coach Shedd, 8AA Coach of the Year. "We are thankful for our community support this season. The recognition and love our fans showed to our team during this state championship run has been truly amazing. This community has made our girls feel very special, which means the world to me because they have worked so hard. The huge fan base we had at the Macon Coliseum was unbelievable! Although the outcome did not turn out how we wanted, I believe our girls are truly champions."
WRESTLING
Wrestling state qualifiers include: Xander Ledford, CJ Maynard, Angel Cruz, Case Hanley, Elijah Mullins, Isaac Cantrell, Mason Dodd, Robert Walker, Kellon Walley State Champion, Angel Cruz State Champion 2022 and Elijah Mullins State Champion 2022.
Coach Hanley and Coach Forest Garner led the team to state this year.
"This year's wrestling team had its share of ups and downs," Hanley stated. "We started the season ranked in the top 3 in the state. We stayed in that spot for the majority of the year. At the Area Duals, we lost to the #2 ranked team in the state and finished as Area Runner-Up. At the State Sectional, we lost a very close dual to Toombs County at their place. Toombs went on to finish 3rd in the state."
He added, "At the Traditional State Tournament, the team brought home four medals. Two freshmen, Case Hanley and CJ Maynard, finished 5th in the state. Returning State Champion Angel Cruz placed 3rd in the state. Kellon Walley, a 3x state placer, was able to come back from ACL surgery and become our 3rd State Champion in the past two years."
Both Angel and Kellon are currently being recruited by several colleges to continue their athletic career in wrestling
CROSS COUNTRY
Pepper Davis was recognized for his achievement in Cross Country.
Davis finished 3rd overall in the 2022 GHSA Cross Country State Championship in a time of 17:28. He finished as the top Junior in the race, which means he will be the top returner in the state going into the 2023 season. He has a personal best in the 5k of 16:56, making him the 6th fastest male in school history. He has achieved all-state honors in cross country and track while a student in Banks County.
Assistant Principal and Coach Jeremy Steinacher stated. "His work ethic, competitive nature, and drive to compete at a high level have helped him be successful both in the classroom and as an athlete. He is a leader both during the race and in practice. We are extremely proud of his accomplishments and excited for his future."
The night was also memorable for the Banks County Board of Education members. They were recognized for School Board Appreciation Night. Schools made videos and a banner to show their support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.