Do you need help maximizing your refund? Tax season is in full swing, and the Banks County Extension Office is offering help.
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, IRS-certified preparers can prepare your federal and state tax returns, free of charge. VITA is designed to assist qualified taxpayers and to ensure that seniors, limited income families and others receive every available benefit.
The process consists of two appointments. In the first, you will meet with the tax preparer and give them all the documentation and information they need to prepare your return.
About a week later, you will return for your second appointment, in which you will review, sign, and file your return.
Appointments will continue through March. You can schedule your appointments by calling the Banks County Extension Office at 706-677-6230.
"There are limits on which kinds of returns we can prepare, so please be sure to call ahead of time," leaders state.
