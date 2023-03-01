Do you need help maximizing your refund? Tax season is in full swing, and the Banks County Extension Office is offering help.

Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, IRS-certified preparers can prepare your federal and state tax returns, free of charge. VITA is designed to assist qualified taxpayers and to ensure that seniors, limited income families and others receive every available benefit.

Locations

