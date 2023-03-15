TOP SCHOLARS

The top scholars at Banks County High School in the senior class have been named. They are: (L-R) Salutatorian Nayyan Itzel Diaz Halvorsen, Valedictorian Troy Alexander Loggins and First Honorarian Abigail Caroline Irvin.

Banks County High School announced the top three students of the Class of 2023. Valedictorian: Troy Alexander Loggins, Salutatorian: Nayyan Itzel Diaz Halvorsen, and First Honorarian: Abigail Caroline Irvin.

All three students are not only stellar scholars. They have been active student body members. They are athletes, club representatives, and marching band members, to name a few of their accomplishments.

