A rappel tower, 300-meter range and classrooms are among the features of a new training complex at the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
An open house was held last week to unveil the latest training facilities at the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
The open house was held in Building 1, which houses training offices, a classroom and a lobby area geared toward community engagement.
Each building honors a branch of the military and this building is dedicated to Banks County veterans of World War I.
“Each building will feature something from the military,” Sheriff Carlton Speed said at the open house. “The hallway of this building resembles a trench from World War I. It is something unique and we think people will enjoy it when they get here.”
Sheriff Speed spoke to the crowd gathered in the classroom area of Building 1.
“We are proud of this facility,” the sheriff said. “We are proud of the people who put it together. When we started, we had a vision, and slowly but surely, our vision has come to fruition. It is something the citizens of Banks County can be proud of now and in the future.”
The open house also featured tours of the rappel tower and 300-meter range.
The rappel tower provides a safe location for tactical rappel training and includes a levated shooting platform for marksmanship practice.
The 300-meter range features an elevated shooting platform overlooking the range, which houses 20 lanes. A sand barrier catches any downrange fire. Behind the range is a new classroom and storage area.
To better prepare deputies, land is open for an obstacle course, ATV driving course and a woodland section for scenario-based training true to the rural setting of Banks County.
A maintenance facility is being constructed to provide in-house oil changes and perform other equipment maintenance.
The current main office for the sheriff’s office will soon be dedicated primarily to the detention center as a new annex is being constructed to house administration, uniform patrol and criminal investigations.
BUILDING 2
Building 2 is dedicated to the Navy and memorializes Banks County veterans of World War 2. Upon completion, the building will house a fitness center.
BUILDING 3
Building 3 is dedicated to the Air Force and commemorates the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. Upon completion, the building will contain virtual reality training technology.
Use of force scenarios will be simulated with life-like equipment and a real patrol car. A driving simulator will also be available for law enforcement officers, EMS and firefighters to practice emergency response. Additionally, Building 3 will have a morale building recreation center. Employees can conduct after-action reports, receive counseling and engage in fellowship.
BUILDING 4
Building 4 commemorates America’s conflicts in the Middle East and is dedicated to Marines. The building will be a two-story “shoot house,” a specialized facility used to train for close contact engagements and room clearing. Trainers will use simulated ammunition while traversing unknown, confined spaces. The building will feature adjustable walls and stairways to allow for structure variation.
BUILDING 5
Building 5 is dedicated to the Coast Guard and law enforcement’s war on drugs. The building will be an auditorium for larger classes and events. A kitchen will also be included.
KEEPING
COSTS LOW
Over the span of seven years, the project has kept construction costs low by primarily using the labor of sheriff’s office employees and inmates, as well as sourcing lumber from cleared land. The project has also received material donations from Jackson EMC and local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.