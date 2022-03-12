Former president Donald Trump plans to attend a campaign rally for David Perdue and Herschel Walker in Banks County/Commerce later this month.
Trump will headline the rally on Saturday, March 26 at the former Atlanta Dragway at Banks Crossing, speaking at 7 p.m. that night.
Perdue is challenging incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp for the Republican nomination. Trump has endorsed Perdue over Kemp after Kemp refused to overturn Georgia's voting results in 2020 to favor Trump over Joe Biden. Although the governor has no power to oveturn elections, Trump pressured Kemp and other state GOP leaders to find a way to toss out votes so that Biden wouldn't be the victor. Trump's efforts to do that are under criminal investigation.
Trump has also endorsed Walker, a former UGA football star who is making a bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Ralphael Warnock.
Commerce native and state agriculture commissioner Gary Black is also vying for the GOP nomination, but trailed Walker by a wide margin in recent polls.
The rally is slated to be a lengthy event with gates opening around 2 p.m. and parking to be open even earlier. Attendees need a ticket to enter the event.
