Two people died after being in a wreck on Wednesday, June 14 on Hwy. 441.
Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 20817 Hwy. 441 near Banks Road on a reported vehicle accident. Upon arrival, units found a single-vehicle accident with two injuries and major damage to the vehicle.
Both patients were in their mid-30s and had extensive trauma injuries to them. They were both transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Both patients died later at the hospital.
According to reports, Kiran Mehta, 36, of Warner Robins, ran off the road in a curve. Her vehicle traveled into the median and then down an embankment, where it struck the bottom of the ditch and overturned. Mehta and a passenger, Leslie Batson, 39, also of Warner Robins, were both reportedly ejected from the vehicle.
The Georgia State Patrol and the Bank County Coroner are investigating the accident.
