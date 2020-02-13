Two more candidates have announced for the State Senate District 50 seat being vacated by John Wilkinson who is planning to run for the 9th District Congressional seat.
Franklin Springs mayor Lee Moore and Habersham County attorney Tricia Hise announced last week that they plan to seek the District 50 seat. They join several other announced candidates, including Andy Garrison of Jefferson and Stacy Hall, chairman of the Habersham County Board of Commissioners.
District 50 covers parts of Jackson, Banks, Habersham, Towns, Rabun, Hall, Franklin and Stephens counties.
MOORE
Moore is the owner and President of Moore Vault Company and is currently serving in his tenth year as mayor of Franklin Springs and as a member of the Franklin County Industrial Building Authority.
Prior to starting his small business in 2008, he taught public school at the elementary, middle and high school levels, as well as coached football and track.
Moore grew up in Franklin County and graduated from Emmanuel College with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Moore is an Eagle Scout, an avid outdoorsman and an Alumni of Leadership Georgia.
He is married to Misty Osley Moore, a native of Lavonia, and the couple has three children, Rylee, Macy and Eli. They attend Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church.
"I’ll protect our agriculture interests, work to improve our roads and infrastructure and prioritize education for Georgia’s students, Moore said. “I’m pro-life, pro-gun and I support our law enforcement and first responders. And I’ll stand up to those in Atlanta that want to interfere with our way of life. You have my word – I’ll do it right the first time.”
HISE
Hise formerly served as assistant district attorney for the Mountain Judicial Circuit and is actively involved in the local and district Republican Party.
She is past president of the Mountain Judicial Circuit Bar Association and is a partner in the law firm Hotard & Hise based in Clarkesville. She and her family attend First Baptist Church of Cornelia.
“I am a Christian conservative, dedicated to the principles of the Constitution, including our guaranteed right to bear arms under the 2nd Amendment," she said. "I believe in protecting all life and will work tirelessly to defend our Constitution, to protect the unborn, to promote businesses, including our number one business – agriculture."
