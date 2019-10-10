The Homer City Council was to consider final approval to establish voting districts and staggered terms at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The council also was expected to discuss rate increases for water, sewer and garbage services.
The council looked at some neighboring town’s fees at its work session Oct. 1.
Waste Management, which has had the city’s account since 2006, notified the city its plan to increase rates to $12.43 a month from the current $12.25. The company provided other information that it has increased fees twice – in the fall of 2006 and in March 2008.
Council members said in August they would re-bid the garbage contract. Council member James Dumas asked if the increase of 18 cents per month is worth that.
Mayor Doug Cheek said he would talk with the company.
The council has not put bids out yet for the service.
Homer now has a beginning water rate of $14 per month for up to 3,000 gallons. The City of Lula starts its service at $4.50 per 1,000 but charges that amount for up to 5,000 – a base fee of $22.75. Lula’s garbage service is $11.27 per month, according to a figure from the city.
Council also asked for payment to city council members. Homer pays its council members $35 per meeting, or $1,110 annually for 26 meetings, and $50, $1,300 annually for 26 meetings, for the mayor.
Pay amounts from other small towns ranged from about $1,100 in Lula to $2,400 annually in Maysville. Pay for the mayor ranged from about $1,150 in Lula to $4,800 in Maysville.
The council has considered the voting districts since early spring. City attorney David Syfan suggested the districts. Council members still would run city-wide, but they would be required to live in the district that elects them. The mayor could live anywhere in the city.
The staggered terms would provide for three council members and two council members and the mayor to be elected at one time. That would avoid having all new members at once and losing all the institutional memory of the officials.
Cheek and Dumas met with Banks County officials before the work session about sewer collection lines.
Cheek said the high school has problems with its sewer capacity now when it holds home football games.
The city could install sewer collection lines that would empty into the county’s wastewater treatment plant. If it did so, the city would be responsible for installing the lines, maintaining the lines and putting in the needed lift stations, Cheek and Dumas agreed.
Cheek said development in the Martin’s Bridge area is about to “explode” and that might be cause for annexation. He cautioned that whatever is annexed has to be provided services.
Cheek asked about including a question on water bills about whether residents want sewer service.
The council also heard a presentation from three people from the census bureau and an agenda item for a “complete count committee” is on Tuesday’s agenda.
Lilieth A. Campbell, partnership specialist for the Athens census office said committees like that are being asked to be set up in each county. She said Homer could have its own committee or ask the county about going together for the committee.
The committee seeks to encourage everyone in the county to participate in the 2020 census. Figures from the 2010 census say that Banks County had a 78-percentage rate of participation in 2010. That figure is based on the percentage of census questionnaires mailed back to the census bureau and does not include those households that were “undeliverable,” according to the post office. The state average for 2010 was 72 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.