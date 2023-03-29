The temporary closure of Smokey Road near Alto, set to last for two weeks beginning March 13, has been extended to April 3.
Anderson Grading & Pipeline, through a contract with Lee Arrendale State Prison, is replacing and installing new stormwater pipes, but that work is behind schedule due to weather.
Smokey Road is closed to through traffic between CM Wilbanks Road and Mt. Zion Church Road.
Signage has been placed along the route to detour traffic around the work area.
Access to CM Wilbanks Road and Peace Dollar Drive will be maintained and remain open to residents of those two roads.
Work will occur from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through April 3.
The closure affects access to as many as 50 homes and buildings during the process.
Drivers are reminded to use caution and obey all construction signs, flaggers, and crews during the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.