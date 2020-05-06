The various websites associated with Mainstreet Newspapers will return to subscription-based viewing on Tuesday, May 12.
The paywall for the sites was taken down in March at the outset of the COVID virus pandemic so that people in the community could get quick, reliable information about the virus' impact locally.
Now as businesses begin to reopen and the impact of the virus enters a new phase, our websites will move back to subscription viewing.
Those wishing to subscribe to one of Mainstreet's newspapers may do so online at:
https://www.mainstreetnews.com/users/admin/service/purchase/
