John Wilkinson, the former State Senator for District 50, has been named the new president of North Georgia Technical College.
Wilkinson assumes his new role on February 1.
“Senator Wilkinson has spent his professional life advancing and advocating for CTAE here in Georgia,” said Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier. “He is one of Georgia’s leading CTAE experts and we are excited for him to lead North Georgia Technical College as we serve the needs of business and industry in the region and across the state. I know he will continue the lasting legacy left by Mark Ivester by providing opportunity for every student that comes through the college’s doors.”
Wilkinson began serving in Georgia’s General Assembly in 2011 as State Senator representing District 50. He decided not to run for reelection last year in order to run for Congress.
During his time on the State Senate, Wilkinson served as the Chairman of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee and as Vice-Chairman of the Education and Youth Committee. He was previously named “Policy Maker of the Year” by the Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education.
Prior to being elected State Senator, Wilkinson was a program manager at the Georgia Department of Education, where he oversaw the state’s agricultural education programs. He also worked as the executive secretary for the Georgia Future Farmers of America (FFA) Association.
Wilkinson began his career teaching agriculture and serving as an FFA advisor in Banks County and Forsyth County public high schools. Wilkinson received his bachelor of science in agriculture and masters in education at the University of Georgia.
“I am truly honored to be chosen to lead North Georgia Technical College,” said Wilkinson. “Technical education is near and dear to my heart as I have seen how it transforms the lives of students. It is my goal to continue in the footsteps left by Dr. Mark Ivester by providing business and industry with a skilled workforce and by helping more students realize their full potential through postsecondary education.”
