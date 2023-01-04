The Newsmaker of the Year is often an elected official who has served the community but it is sometimes citizens who are working quietly behind the scenes who are making a difference in the lives of many people.
The Lula Ladies is a group of ladies who have served the area in so many ways, including collecting donations for scholarships for mammograms, donating clothes to domestic violence victims, delivering meals to senior citizens and supporting the Blessing Box Ministry by helping to stock food and toiletries.
These ladies support not only Lula but the surrounding community. For their selfless efforts that have impacted so many people, the Lula Ladies have been named the Newsmaker of the Year.
The group was formed in April of 2018 when the first Lula Ladies’ gathering was held at Lula City Hall. The group began to meet monthly for potluck meals.
Lula Ladies was formed by Marilyn Grier. After a 30-year career of teaching and caregiving for older family members after retiring, she arrived at a season in life where she was searching for her next purpose. She saw a need for Lula women to have a time and place to gather.
The first project for the ladies was raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness and sponsoring a community event at city hall where one of the Lula Ladies, June Vincent, spoke of her journey with cancer.
After the Breast Cancer Event, the Lula Ladies hearts were on fire for a mission and purpose for the group. They designed a logo, wrote a mission statement, created T-shirts and ordered banners.
“In four and a half years, these ladies have touched so many lives through their hard work and gracious giving,” said Debbie Smith, a member of the Lula Ladies. “We have become ‘Ambassadors for the City of Lula’ and the surrounding community. We still look forward to our monthly themed gatherings to enjoy the bond of friendship and eat delicious food but we always are planning our next give-back project.”
There have been 98 women to attend the Lula Ladies meetings since that first gathering in 2018. Their ages range from women in their 20s to 80s.
The ladies are involved in community events, including Railroad Days, Fall Festival, Christmas at the Depot and Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day remembrances.
For more information on the group or for help establishing a group like the Lula Ladies in your community, contact Grier at 770-713-9265.
