For 12 years, Scott Ledford has quietly led economic efforts behind the scenes in Banks County. There have been different chairmen of the board of commissioners and two different economic developers during Ledford’s time as head of the county development authority but he has remained the consistent face for Banks County.
In 2021, he got some vocal criticism from some citizens for his economic efforts but he remained calm in the storm and continued to push for what he believed is best for the county.
The successes for the Development Authority under Ledford’s leadership include the development and implementation of the Banks Crossing Business Park, where Diana Foods (now Kerry, Inc.) and Selit North America, Inc. are located. More recently, an art steel fabrication facility by RAI Industrial Fabricators has announced plans to locate at the Martin Bridge exit.
Also with Ledford’s leadership, Banks County’s team was awarded the small community deal of the year award by the Georgia Economic Developers Association for the Diana Foods deal with a significant $50-million investment.
Ledford’s business, Metro Site, LLC, has been in Banks County for 21 years and continues to expand. Starting as a producer of specialty modification packages and custom metal fabrication services to the telecommunications industry, Metro Site now also processes recyclable material for resale.
For Ledford’s efforts on economic development in Banks County and his contribution to the economy through his business, he has been named Newsmaker of the Year for 2021.
The Development Authority has come under fire at several board of commission meetings in 2021. In May, Ledford addressed citizens who were concerned about the role of the development authority and defended the board he heads.
“We do not run amok,” Ledford said at that meeting. “The commissioners tell us if they want to do it. They tell us if they don’t want to do it.”
When asked what kind of businesses the development authority wants to bring in, Ledford stated “high tech jobs” along the I-85 corridor.
“We don’t want a hodge podge of businesses and that is what we have been accused of,” he said.
One man in the audience asked, “Is bringing in industries squeezing out agriculture businesses? I’m a farmer. I need land to farm. If things keep going like they are, there won’t be farming here. Banks County is rural. It is an agriculture place. What is happening here is destroying it.”
Ledford replied, “We want to protect this community. We don’t want a massive amount of growth.”
Ledford was appointed by his fellow development authority members to serve another term as chairman. He tried to get another member to take the chairman role but the other members wanted him to stay in that leadership position.
None of the other members of the authority would agree to serve as chairman and they all praised the work that Ledford has done as chairman. Development Authority member Larry Sparks said, “I would like to see you continue (as chairman)."
Ledford said, "We do it for no pay and for the love of this county."
When no one volunteered to serve as chairman, Ledford said, "If no one wants to step forward, I have no choice but to continue." The authority members unanimously voted in favor of Ledford continuing as chairman.
Ledford also said at that meeting that the role of the development authority has been "majorly misconstrued by the public."
"We're not promoting a massive amount of growth," he said. He said the plans are to locate a "high tech corridor" along I-85.
During 2021, Ledford received a Distinguished Service Award from the Banks County Rotary Club for his service to the county. In that nomination, from the Rotary Board, it stated, “Scott has dedicated an untold amount of hours serving over the many years of service on the development authority. One of the greatest challenges of this position is trying to maintain a long-term planning perspective when you are dealing with political leaders who are sometimes only interested in short-term results. But Scott has held as firm as possible over the years to try to do what is in the best interest of Banks County and its citizens in the long run and has made it his mission to do the right thing. Many might say this is a thankless job. There is controversy and plenty of frustration. Often people don’t fully understand the scope or the specifics of a given situation, and too often Scott is the target of misguided aggression. But Scott’s true nature and calm demeanor always shines through as he consistently demonstrates a servant’s heart and a strong desire to do good.”
