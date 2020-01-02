Tim Harper has been clerk of courts in Banks County for 26 years, making him one of the elected officials holding office for the longest amount of time in the county.
Tim Harper is also a familiar face in the community. He has served as president of the annual Sunday School Celebration, which has been an annual tradition for 142 years and is believed to be the longest-running gathering in the country. He is president of the Community Brotherhood, an organization for men of all denominations to gather once a month for fellowship. He is the “Voice of the Leopards” as he is the long-time announcer at high school sporting events.
Tim Harper has also been recognized across the state, being named to state offices and receiving recognition from his peers. He has been recognized as “Officer of the Year” by the Constitutional Officers’ Association of Georgia and has served as president of the organization.
For these reasons, Harper has been named the “Newsmaker of the Year” for 2019.
"I was asked to assist with the Homer Community Brotherhood in November of 2016," Mark Savage said. "It has been a joy to work beside Tim Harper each month as we put together the monthly program. The passion that Tim puts into the monthly breakfast is incredible. It is the same passion that he displays on Friday night, as we are working together in the press box at the football games. It is the same passion that he displays as you walk into his office and ask for advice or need his help as Superior Court Clerk. It is the same passion that he displays as he works beside Sheriff Speed and others as he is raising money for one of the Leopard sports teams or someone that is in need in the community. There is no doubt in my mind that Tim Harper is a community leader with a servants heart."
In October, Rep. Chris Erwin and Sen. John Wilkinson surprised Harper by approving resolutions recognizing him for his service to the community.
“You consistently devote unmeasurable amounts of hours and time to your service for your community,” Erwin said. “Your talents, your energies are all focused on bettering this community, Tim. That means a lot to us. It means a lot to the future of this county, and it has meant a lot in the past.”
When he was recognized at that time, Sheriff Carlton Speed said, “Anywhere you go in the state of Georgia, when you mention Tim Harper’s name, people say, ‘We know Tim Harper. Tim Harper is well-respected. He represents Banks County above and beyond. He is a super, super guy. You can call him, anytime, day or night, he’ll do anything for you. Not only is he clerk of the courts, I consider Tim Harper a friend, and he’s a friend to a lot of people.”
The Rev. David Collins, pastor of Homer United Methodist Church, knows Harper through the Community Brotherhood meetings.
“I can tell you, Tim is more than just a clerk,” Collins said. “He’s a resource for anything and everything you need. You can go to him and ask him. He cares about people. He has helped us, as a church, in several instances with congregation, and people who needed things, needed guidance and help ... You talk about serving, he goes above and beyond, that’s for sure.”
