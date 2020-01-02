2018 Hannah Mullins, Banks County economic developer

2017 Bob Waldorf, Banks County extension

2016 Jimmy Hooper, BOC chairman

2015 Leslie George, Keep Banks County Beautiful

2014 Brad Day, economic developer

2013 Carlton Speed, sheriff

2012 J.H. Brooks Family/Farm

2011, Deidra Moore, 911 director

2010 Jerry Neace, Baldwin mayor

2009 Milton Turner, Lula mayor

2008 Jim McLendon, Homer UMC pastor

2007 Robin Trotter, Family Connections/Generous Hearts

2006 Gene Hart, BOC chairman

2005 Doug Cheek, Homer mayor

2004 Rep. Jeanette Jamieson

2003 Chris Erwin, superintendent

2002 Jack Banks, Development Authority

2001 Bonnie Johnson, CVB

2000 Charles Chapman, sheriff

1999 Mark Reed, Baldwin mayor

1998 Gary Freeman and Danny Maxwell, BOC

1997 Bo Garrison and Dock Sisk, BOE chairman and superintendent

1996 Milton Patterson, BOC chairman

