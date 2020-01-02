2018 Hannah Mullins, Banks County economic developer
2017 Bob Waldorf, Banks County extension
2016 Jimmy Hooper, BOC chairman
2015 Leslie George, Keep Banks County Beautiful
2014 Brad Day, economic developer
2013 Carlton Speed, sheriff
2012 J.H. Brooks Family/Farm
2011, Deidra Moore, 911 director
2010 Jerry Neace, Baldwin mayor
2009 Milton Turner, Lula mayor
2008 Jim McLendon, Homer UMC pastor
2007 Robin Trotter, Family Connections/Generous Hearts
2006 Gene Hart, BOC chairman
2005 Doug Cheek, Homer mayor
2004 Rep. Jeanette Jamieson
2003 Chris Erwin, superintendent
2002 Jack Banks, Development Authority
2001 Bonnie Johnson, CVB
2000 Charles Chapman, sheriff
1999 Mark Reed, Baldwin mayor
1998 Gary Freeman and Danny Maxwell, BOC
1997 Bo Garrison and Dock Sisk, BOE chairman and superintendent
1996 Milton Patterson, BOC chairman
