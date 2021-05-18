This November, Lula residents along with all Banks County voters, will have the opportunity to approve a new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
City Manager Dennis Bergin said the city should receive 1.13 percent of $15 million, or an estimated $169,000, over a five-year collection period. These dollars will help the city to be proactive in upgrading infrastructure.
“If you don’t think a penny means much, think again,” he said.
Voters will go to the polls on November 2.
In other business at the meting, the council approved an increase in compensation for the mayor and council. Currently, the base pay for the mayor and council is $400 a month. Under the new agreement, the base pay will be $550 for the mayor and $250 for the council. This amount would cover one work session and one council meeting and it will not take effect until January, after the November 2 election.
In other business the city council:
•approved the 365 Overlay project.
•approved request for the Lula-Belton Historical Society to host a car show on June 5.
•discussed the Depot Community Center has reopened and there are currently no limitations on capacity. The building can be rented for half price by June 30 for bookings through December 30.
•noted that the Lula Ladies would be gathering at the Depot for lunch and dinner on May 26.
•discussed the Memorial Day remembrance ceremony that will be held on Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Park. The event will be sponsored by the Lula-Belton Historical Society.
•heard an update from Bergin on the American Rescue Plan. At this point, he does not know how much money the city will receive from a measure approved by Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.