The North Georgia Community Foundation (NGCF) awarded $135,000 in emergency grants to 12 nonprofits across North Georgia, who are helping those directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-March, NGCF recognized the serious impact that this crisis would have on our community and created the NGCF Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Fund in order to address needs immediately. In addition to this fund, that individuals and companies can donate to, NGCF has also announced that their entire 2020 grant funding will be utilized to support nonprofits across North Georgia helping those who are suffering because of this pandemic.
“NGCF believes it is our responsibility to help strengthen our community during a crisis like this,” stated Michelle Prater, NGCF president and CEO. “We are standing in the gap, supporting those organizations that are on the front lines providing direct assistance to those impacted. We are so appreciative of all those who have generously given to our fund and because of those donations, we are able to greatly increase the assistance we are providing. We are also amazed by the community groups who are collaborating with us to bring relief and we look forward to other collaborations as we continue future grant cycles.”
The organizations receiving funds included two that benefit Banks County residents. They are:
• Caring Hands Ministry - $5,000
Counties served: Banks, Habersham, Lumpkin & White
Providing food distribution for the elderly and families in need.
•Georgia Mountain Food Bank - $20,000
Counties served: Multiple throughout North Georgia
Providing immediate food support for those in need.
NGCF is asking the community to continue its support of those impacted by making donations to the NGCF Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Fund at: www.ngcf.org/covid19relief. For any questions, contact Michelle Prater directly at mprater@ngcf.org.
