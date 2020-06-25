Nicole Blalock has been named as the director of school food nutrition for Banks County Schools.
Blalock has been with the school system since 2006 and most recently served as the director of the after school/summer school program.
Prior to working with the school system, Mrs. Blalock worked with the Department of Family and Children Services.
Blalock holds an undergraduate degree in Business Management from Brenau University. She obtained an M. BA from Brenau as well, and she received her leadership certification through Pioneer RESA. Mrs. Blalock is a 1995 graduate of Banks County High School. She is a life-long resident of Banks County. She and her family reside in Homer.
Mrs. Blalock is replacing Stacey Morgan, who is retiring at the end of June.
