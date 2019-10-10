The 5th Annual Night of Awareness, “Shining Light into the Darkness” to combat human trafficking and child domestic violence, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Assembly of Praise at Lula.
The event speakers will be Mike Queen, founder of Night of Awareness; Brooke Jones Keith and Daisy Oliver. Whitney Rylee will provide the music and Redenna Poole will be the emcee.
This is a free event.
“Hear the stories, the statistics and find out how you can help stop domestic violence,” leaders state.
A silent auction of high-quality door prizes will be held with proceeds going to help at risk children.
For more information, contact Mike Queen, 706-969-1917, or Tina Queen, 706-224-4774.
The church is located at 6158 Carter Street, Lula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.