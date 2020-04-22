The Banks County Sheriff's Office reported nine recent arrests, including the following:
•Sandra Kay Pulliam, 56, 111 Chattahoochee Street, Helen, failure to appear and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Anthony Thomas Watkins, 36, 1910 Highway 51 South, Homer, battery.
•Joshua Ray Arnold, 30, 11485 Highway 129 North, Talmo, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession and use of a drug-related object.
•Kathy Lee Grissom, 37, 221 Hebron Road, Commerce, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, pedestrian under the influence of intoxicants and pedestrian in the roadway.
•Justin Lee Scoggins, 33, 160 Old Harden Orchard Road, Commerce, DUI, improper use of central turn lane, headlight violation and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
•Gregory Lee Tollison, 48, 284 Water Plant Road, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Michael Robert Gillman, 47, 365 Freeman Drive, Maysville, criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetmaine, possession of a drug-related object, loitering, crossing guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent and open container violation.
•Christopher Lee Samples, 32, 962 Lord Road, Commerce, criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and loitering.
•Johnae Wykesha McGill, 27, 1010 Hunt Club Lane, Apartment J, Spartanburg, S.C., speeding, driving without a license and DUI.
