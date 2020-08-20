Nine arrests were reported by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week. Those charged were:
•Christopher John Bryant, 30, 2097 Westbrook Road, Commerce, three counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, terroristic threats and acts, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by taking, tampering with evidence, two counts of battery and aggravated battery.
•Charles Roylee Pressley, 49, 70 Pleasant Court, Maysville, theft by taking.
•Francine Leigh Pressley, 43, 70 Pleasant Court, Maysville, theft by taking.
•Tony Shane Pressley, 19, 70 Pleasant Court, Maysville, theft by taking.
•Zachaery Charles Pressley, 25, 70 Pleasant Court, Maysville, theft by taking.
•Andy Lee Wright, 40, 1074 Old Hoods Mill Road, Commerce, burglary and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jerrry Trimaine Carruth, 40, 1227 Dale Drive, Winder, aggravated assault.
•Wesley Lamar Lewallen, 56, 1407 Moccasin Gap Road, Lula, obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency phone call, false imprisonment and threatening a disabled adult or elderly person.
•Brandy Danielle Hollis, 33, 1308 Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, three counts of sale of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.
