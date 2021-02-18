Nine people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Christopher James Willis, 28, 203 Forest Lake Road, Pendergrass, theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
•Leanna Marie Craig, 20, 854 North Mangum Bridge Road, Maysville, sale of methamphetamine and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sale of a controlled substance.
•Dmitrian Mykel Lett, 27, 6403 The Ridge Road, Monroeville, Ala., aggravated assault, battery and kidnapping.
•Erica Nicole Reese, 35, 1200 Lee Road, Opelia, Ala., driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Krystal Michelle McClure, 40, 338 Hembree Road, Maysville, DUI.
•Pamela Jean Venable, 51, 400 McClure Road, Gillsville, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Ursula Ryan Thomas, 36, 2774 Jackson Trail Road, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Tiffany E. Rusgrove, 30, 504 Kesler Road, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
•Brayden Justice Sullens, 19, 754 Riverdale Road, Toccoa, DUI, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license and violation of license restriction.
