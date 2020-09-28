Brenda Dalin, program director, Ninth District Opportunity, Inc. announces home heating help for the elderly and medically homebound for Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Dawson, Elbert, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties.
Households in which every member is age 65 and older -OR- is medically homebound due to health reasons may apply for assistance with their heating bills beginning on November 2, 2020. One time payments will be made by check issued to the home heating suppliers up to $400. Eligibility for the program is based on the income of all household members.
When applying for assistance, persons will present verification of age for everyone in the home, verification of all household income received within the past 30 days (check stubs, public assistance checks, unemployment checks, etc.); verification of Social Security numbers for everyone in the home, verification of citizenship (driver’s license, state ID, etc.), and the most recent heating source and electric bill.
"Please bring all document as we can no longer obtain the information for you," Dalin said.
All eligible applicants are asked to contact Ninth District Opportunity, Inc.’s scheduling system November 2, 2020, beginning at 12:01 a.m. by telephone at 855-636-3108 or go online to www.ndo.org/eap. Phone lines and website for scheduling will not be active until the opening date of the program and no appointments will be made by telephone or online until this time. No walk-ins. Appointments will be scheduled until all funds are exhausted. Additional information will be made available online at www.ndo.org.
Only households 65 years of age and older or medically homebound may apply beginning November 2, 2020. Applicants that do not meet the required criteria will be denied. The general public may apply on December 1, 2020.
Ninth District Opportunity, Inc. is an equal opportunity agency while providing services without regard to age, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, national origin, or any other classification or category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.