All ninth grade students are invited to a Freshman Pounce event on Thursday, August 6, from 9 a.m. to -11 a.m. at Banks County High School.
This student-only event is for freshmen students. Students will get their schedules, meet teachers, tour the school, play games and win prizes. Car riders should be picked up and dropped off at the bus ramp. Bus transportation is available from central locations in the county.
Student temperatures will be taken before getting on the bus or being dropped off. Those with temperatures above the CDC recommendations (100.4) will not be allowed to remain on the bus or at school.
Contact Mary Boykin, 9th/10th grade counselor, at mary.boykin@banks.k12.ga.us with questions.
