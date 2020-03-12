The request for a special use permit to allow a double-wide manufactured home to come into the City of Baldwin was met with some controversy on Monday, March 9.
When the request came up for a vote, the motion to approve “died” for lack of a second.
Several residents of Baldwin Falls Road turned out to speak against the request from Erik Keith to place a new double-wide manufactured home on his 4-acre lot on Baldwin Falls Road in Banks County.
Ray and Beverly Holcomb, who live at 600 Baldwin Falls Road, both addressed the council about the request.
R. Holcomb, a former Baldwin council member, told the council he had nothing against Mr. Keith, but allowing a manufactured home in the R-1 zoning would be setting a precedent.
“Remember, I have sat where you are now,” R. Holcomb said. “I know what you are faced with.”
He said he was not in favor of allowing a manufactured home in the R-1 zoning district.
R. Holcomb questioned council member Alice Venter’s business relationship with Keith. Venter denied being a business partner with Keith.
B. Holcomb presented the council with several points about zoning and why zoning is important.
“Zoning is very important,” B. Holcomb said.
She said although there have been a couple of mobile homes on Baldwin Falls Road she was not in favor of the special use permit being considered.
Curtis Eller, Jay Roach and Marty Raburn also spoke against the request.
“If it is zoned one way and you allow a different use you start a domino effect,” Raburn said.
Eller said he had his property appraised and was told by the appraiser that a mobile home located across the street from his residence caused the value of his property to decrease.
Council member Alice Venter, who also lives on Baldwin Falls Road, recused herself from the vote and spoke to the council in favor of the request.
Venter, who is also a real estate agent, said a manufactured home such as the one Keith was planning to purchase would not have any negative effects on surrounding property.
“I don’t think there will be an issue with Mr. Keith’s property and the way it will look,” Venter said.
Keith, also a real estate agent, said he was not asking for a change in the zoning, just a special use permit to allow him to place a $90,000 manufactured home on his property for his personal use.
“It has already been appraised at $158,000 without the porches and landscaping I plan to do,” Keith said.
Before Mayor Joe Elam called for a vote on the issue, council member Jeff Parrish said he was concerned about approving the special use permit.
“I am concerned since we have approved three special use permits in the past few months that we will erode our R-1 zoning,” Parrish said.
Parrish voiced his concern with this issue during meetings in February, saying the city has a serious problem with “dilapidated homes.”
“And a lot of them are mobile homes,” Parrish said.
He asked, at the Feb. 24 meeting, that this issue be placed on the council’s agenda for its retreat planned for Friday, March 13, beginning at 9 a.m. at Mount Airy City Hall.
ARBOR DAY TREE PLANTING
The council will be planting a tree at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Roadside Park on Highway 441. The council plans to plant a pink Dogwood tree.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The city’s annual Clean-Up Day is set for Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Everyone is asked to meet at the Mitchell Gailey Park on Willingham Avenue.
The annual Public Safety Day event is set for Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the area around the fire and police departments on Willingham Avenue.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the March 9 meeting:
•the council received information on Habersham County’s upcoming Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) 7.
•Mayor Elam advised he would be signing a letter of support for Banks County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.
•Parrish asked city administrator Jerry Neace to check on everyone’s NIMS training status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.