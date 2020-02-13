Noel Brown Ventrice has announced her intentions to seek the Magistrate Judge’s position.
She is a graduate of Banks County High School and received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Piedmont College. She worked for the Banks County Tax Commissioner from 2010-2013 and has been a governmental accountant for the last three and a half years.
Ventrice is married with two sons; one is a student at Banks County Elementary School and the other is at Homer Baptist Preschool. She is a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church where she teaches the toddlers and tots class on Sunday mornings.
“Banks County is where I grew up, where my parents and their parents grew up, and where I have chosen to raise my family,” Ventrice states. “My grandfather, who proudly served as Banks County Sheriff for 16 years, helped teach me right from wrong and how to make decisions based on facts, not feelings. This is just one reason I want to serve as the next Banks County Magistrate Judge and I ask for your vote and support this spring.”
