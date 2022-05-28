A man was found guilty and given life without parole in Banks County in the kidnapping of a woman and the shooting of a deputy.
Robert Miguel Brodie was convicted of all counts on the following charges: Kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated battery, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
Brodie’s conviction stems from an incident that occurred at 2 a.m. on February 8, 2022, at a hotel in Banks Crossing.
When the incident occurred, Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on patrol when they noticed a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in Banks Crossing. A man and a woman were asleep in the backseat of the car. After checking the license plate, deputies discovered that the car’s owner, Robert Brodie, 32, of Henderson, N.C., was wanted for kidnapping in North Carolina.
The deputies attempted to wake the people in the car. The man in the car (later identified as Brodie) pulled out a gun and shot the woman. Brodie and two deputies exchanged gunfire. Brodie was shot several times and one of the deputies was also shot. The woman in the car was the kidnapping victim.
The injured deputy was taken to a hospital where he received treatment and was released. Brodie and the woman were also taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries
