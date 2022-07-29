The North Georgia Community Foundation (NGCF) is accepting applications for its 2022 Community Grant Cycle.
Eligible organizations can submit an online application requesting up to $25,000 in grant funding that will support either programmatic or general operating needs.
The application deadline is August 15th at 5 p.m.
“Since 1999 NGCF has awarded nearly $1 million in Community Grants, 62 percent of these funds were awarded within our last two cycles,” said Michelle Prater, NGCF president & CEO. “Our community grant awards have seen tremendous growth because of gifts to our Community Fund as well as grants awarded from the W. Frank and Lillie Mae Green Fund and other generous fund holders who have come alongside us to provide support.”
