The North Georgia Community Foundation (NGCF) is accepting applications for its 2021 Community Grant Cycle through August 15 at 5 p.m.
The grants seek to fund organizations and programs designed to improve the quality of life in North Georgia. Eligible applicants may submit an application requesting $500 to $25,000 in grant funding.
After allocating all the available 2020 Community Grant funding for COVID-19 relief grants, NGCF’s annual community grant cycle has returned.
“Over the course of these last 18 months, we have sought to deepen our support for the community and facilitate grants to help meet critical needs due to the pandemic,” said Michelle Prater, NGCF President & CEO. “I am proud of how we were able to provide over $1.2 Million in COVID grants and that we can now open our normal grant cycle again. We will award programmatic and general operating grants, allowing organizations to have flexibility in how to best use the resources in support of their missions.”
Community grants are funded by endowed unrestricted funds at NGCF and this year they will also include grants from the W. Frank and Lillie Mae Green Fund.
Applications may be submitted online at www.ngcf.org/ngcf-community-grants. For more information about available grants or the application process, contact Margaux Dolenc at mdolenc@ngcf.org or 770-535-7880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.