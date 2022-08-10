PRESENTS PLANS

Timothy Barbir shared future plans for North Georgia Data at the August meeting of the Maysville City Council. Council members Richard Parr and Scott Harper, Mayor Richard Presley and city administrator/city clerk Barbara Thomas are shown. Councilman Junior Hardy was also present.

 Photo by Angela Gary

Timothy Barbir shared future plans for North Georgia Data, as well as presenting some needs of the company at the August meeting of the Maysville City Council.

The company has purchased 65 acres to expand its operation at Industrial Drive in Maysville. Georgia Power is building a substation, at a cost of $12 million, to handle the company’s planned upgrade, Barbir reported.

