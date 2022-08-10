Timothy Barbir shared future plans for North Georgia Data, as well as presenting some needs of the company at the August meeting of the Maysville City Council.
The company has purchased 65 acres to expand its operation at Industrial Drive in Maysville. Georgia Power is building a substation, at a cost of $12 million, to handle the company’s planned upgrade, Barbir reported.
“Our plan is to grow from seven and a half mega-watts to 200 megawatts,” he said.
Northern Data is a high performance research and development company that is the midst of an upgrade that will make it one of the top 10 power users for Georgia Power. The franchise fee to the city from Georgia Power for Northern Data is projected to be $200,000 per month once the update is complete, Barbir told the council.
Among Northern Data’s work is research and development for large auto manufacturing companies.
The company opened three years ago in Maysville with five employees and now has 14. Barbir estimates there will be 50 employees by the end of 2023.
As for needs the company would like as it grows, Barbir asked for: a full-time police department, a faster processing time for city permits, a 10-decibel variance, a professional sound engineer to review its operations and commercial sewer.
In other business at the August meeting of the Maysville City Council:
•approval was given for a conditional use for Laura White at 6 North Main Street.
•no action was taken on a setback requirement variance request from Carolyn Sanders because she was not present for the planning hearing.
•approval was given to hold an election on Nov. 8 to fill the vacant Ward 1 council seat following the resignation of Kathleen Bush.
•approval was given to spend LMIG funds to pave West Freeman Street.
•approval was given to rollback the millage rate to remain the same as last year — 0.904 in Banks County and 0.329 in Jackson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.