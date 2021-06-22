Lula citizens spoke and the mayor and city council listened. Over the course of several public hearings, many residents objected to a proposed planned residential development (PRD) project on 5980 Moon Road.
First, the council was asked to rezone the property from R-2 to PRD, then Frank Norton Jr. submitted his plans for the new development. During the process, Lula residents came out in opposition. Among the issues that concerned citizens were traffic, a school overflowing with students and crime.
In the meeting on Monday evening, the council voted to approved Norton’s request to withdraw the application for the development. The vote was approved unanimously.
Mayor Jim Grier told the audience that he and the council are looking into their concerns.
“We share your concerns,” he said when discussing the traffic on Hwy. 51 and Athens Street. He said the council is working with the county and the Georgia Department of Transportation on this matter.
Grier said he also talked to officials at Lula Elementary School who stated the school os 200 students under capacity.
“Overcrowding is not a concern at this time," he said.
Grier reported that City Manager Dennis Bergin is in weekly contact with the sheriff’s departments.
“They report our area has a minimal crime rate," he said.
Grier suggested residents may want to revive the Neighborhood Watch program.
During the earlier hearings, citizens discussed derelict and blighted houses in the area. The council gave City Attorney Joseph Homans the greenlight to draft an ordinance on this matter.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the council:
•voted to set a called meeting on Monday, June 28, to approve the new fiscal year budget. The council held a public hearing before their meeting on Monday.
•heard an update from Bergin on the American Rescue Plan. There has been no report on the amount of funds the city will receive, but the council agreed that water and sewer infrastructure will be top priorities.
•voted to change the August 9 work session to August 12 at 6 p.m. The usual date interferes with the Georgia Municipal Association.
•approved a request from Airline Baptist Church to use Veteran’s Park on Sunday, July 11, from 5-6 p.m.
•approved a request from the Lula Belton Historic Society to waive fees for use of the Depot for the Fall Festival on October 1 and 2. The council also approved a request to donate $1,000 to secure entertainment for this event.
•approved a request to resolve heating and air conditioning issues at the Old City Hall and Veteran’s Park.
•voted to continue a moratorium on vape shops and brew pubs for 60 days. The planning commission is working on zoning issues, and they asked for more time.
-•heard from Tim Williams who asked the city to abandon a portion of Candler Alley and Charlotte Street. There are conflicting surveys on the property, but Williams explained he needed a clear survey to sell his home. The council voted to obtain another survey before they vote on the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.