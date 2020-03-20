420 coronavirus cases have been reported in Georgia as of noon on Friday, March 20, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. On Thursday, the number of cases was 287. The number of cases are increasing as more tests are being done. On Wednesday, the number was 191.
There has been 13 deaths in the state related to the virus.
The Department of Public Health releases the latest number of confirmed cases at noon and 7 p.m. each day.
