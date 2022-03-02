There have been 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Banks County iin the past week, according to data released from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The number of cases reported each week is declining. The numbers had been over 100 new cases per week, one month ago.
There have been 3,325 cases of COVID-19 reported since March 2020. The 3,325 cases reported as of Feb. 28 is up from the 3,311 one week ago.
So far, there have been 74 deaths (up one in the past week) reported due to the virus. There have been 321 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, up six from the number reported last week.
In Banks County, 32 percent of the population, or 5,906 people, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Contact the health department for information on how to get a vaccine at http://phdistrict2.org/?page_id=597.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.