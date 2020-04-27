The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia reported each day is declining with 292 new cases reported on Monday. In the past, as many as 1,000 new cases had been reported each day.
The report released at noon on Monday listed 23,773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, up 292 over the number of cases reported the day before.
The report on Monday listed 4,433 people being hospitalized, which is up 56 over the day before. The number of deaths reported on Monday is 942, up 26 over the day before.
Seventeen confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Banks County.
Tbe shelter-in-place order from Governor Brian Kemp will be lifted on Thursday. Some businesses, including hair salons, were allowed to open this past Friday, April 24.
Schools will remain closed for this school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.