The Rotary Club of Banks County held its first meeting in its new location at Chimney Oaks Golf Club recently with Sandy Broyles, RN and Community Health Educator, with Piedmont Healthcare as the guest speaker.
Broyles discussed strategies to return to work during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
"We appreciated her tips, including the fact that you should only ever touch your face mask by the ear loops and face the mask down when taking off," leaders state. "This a helpful tip for us all,"
Sergeant at Arms Fill-In, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Michael Housworth, led the club "Happy Dollars" collection where members donated $1 and shared their good news. Money donated goes to the Kids2Kids program sponsored by the Rotary Club. This program provides food for school children in need.
Also at the meeting, Past President Mark Valentine honored the Q4 participation award winners with "Rotary Swag."
