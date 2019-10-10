The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and Banks County Emergency Management Agency are encouraging residents to participate in October’s Cyber Security Awareness Month and learn tips on staying cyber secure.
Banks County will motivate people to take the necessary steps to ensure their homes, workplaces and communities are protected when responding, preventing and detecting potential cyber-attacks.
“Cyber Security Awareness Month is a great chance for our citizens to learn how to protect themselves before a cyber-attack occurs,” said Deidra Moore, Banks County Emergency Management director. “Taking the necessary steps prevents access or damage to a computer system and loss of personal information.”
Citizens and their loved ones can prepare by dedicating a little time each week this month by focusing on the tips below:
• Social Media Profile Security
• Profile Management
• Mobile Device Safety
• Phishing – Suspicious Phone Calls and Emails
Residents can learn more tips on how to become cyber and tech ready by visiting gema.georgia.gov/planprepare/ready-georgia.
