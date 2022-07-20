J. O'Kelley is now chairman of the Banks County Planning Commission following the resignation of Brian Mathis.
At the planning commission meeting Tuesday night, Mathis announced his resignation.
"It wasn't a decision I took lightly," he said. "I really enjoyed this. There are things going on with my son and sports that I'm not willing to miss anymore. I've enjoyed working with all of the planning commission members."
Taylor Griffin was named to serve as vice chairman.
