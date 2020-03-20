Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center has partnered with the American Red Cross to host an ongoing blood drive-in to assist with a severe blood supply shortage from the unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Every two seconds there is someone in the United States in need of blood or platelets and all blood types are urgently needed, Piedmont leaders state. According to the Red Cross, more than 160 blood drives have been canceled in Georgia, which results in more than 7,700 fewer blood donations – 80 percent of blood that the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at locations like Piedmont Athens Regional.
“As the Coronavirus has spread, blood drive cancellations have grown at an alarming rate,” said Piedmont Athens Regional’s Executive Director of Philanthropy Tammy Gilland, who helped coordinate this blood drive. “Our hospital is just one healthcare facility across our nation affected by these cancellations, and we wanted to do our part to help patient in our region who are in need of blood.”
Piedmont Athens Regional will be hosting an ongoing blood drive which began March 18. The drive will be held Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the hospital’s Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support located near the hospital’s main campus at 240 Talmadge Drive in Athens.
There will also be an opportunity for weekend donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Piedmont’s Oconee Health Campus located at 1305 Jennings Mill Road in Watkinsville.
The last day to donate will be Sunday, March 29. Community members interested in donating will need to make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org and will be required to complete a health screening prior to entry.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org.
