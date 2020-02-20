One arrest reported in Baldwin
The Baldwin Police Department reported one arrest last week:
•Kayla Marie Gertsch, 29, 6823 Gilstrap Road, Clermont, following too closely, driving too fast for conditions and failure to obey a traffic device.
Incidents reported include the following:
•deposit account fraud by someone who filed a report at the police department that they were scammed out of $1,614.
•theft by taking an auto at a Hwy. 441 location.
•property damaged at a Dilmus Court address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.