One arrest and two incidents were reported during the past week by the Baldwin Police Department.
The arrest was:
•Justin Levi Sanders, 27, 329 McFarlin Boulevard, Carnesville, possession of heroin, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and possession of a drug-related object.
The incidents were:
•deposit account fraud against a Wilbanks Road, Baldwin, resident.
•theft by taking at a Wilbanks Road, Baldwin, address.
